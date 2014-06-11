Brookgreen Gardens brings wine from the South

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - With the Live Oak Allee as a backdrop, wine, live music and a silent auction, Brookgreen Gardens will host a wine tasting Saturday, June 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Guests will enjoy tastes of 21 wines from South Africa and South America accompanied with food pairings.

Tickets are $50 for members $65 for guests and include wine tastings, food pairings, live music, and a signature wine glass.

To purchase tickets call (843) 235-6016 or visit www.brookgreen.org

