MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Second Annual Salt Games returns to Myrtle Beach Saturday and Sunday at the old pavilion site by 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The Salt Games kicks off its weekend of competition with a pro-am surfing tournament at 8 a.m.

Other competitions during the event will include a paddleboard race, kids' run, two-man pro-beach volleyball tournament, tug-o-war and a bikini contest.

A portion of the proceeds from The Salt Games will benefit The Surfrider Foundation of the Grand Strand.

For more information and a complete listing of events, go to www.thesaltgames.com

