Food Lion to provide food as part of Week of Giving

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Food Lion's Week of Giving will donate one million meals in five days as part of the Food Lion Feeds hunger relief initiative.

The Week of Giving takes Food Lion leadership to five cities across their markets, including a stop at the Church of the Resurrection area for a food distribution that will feed 300 local seniors.

"In difficult times, many people have to decide whether to pay rent, buy groceries, or purchase gasoline to get to work because they simply cannot do all three. At Food Lion, we believe no one should choose between dinner and paying rent or gasoline and buying groceries," said Food Lion President Beth Newlands Campbell. That's why we are so passionate about our renewed focus on ending hunger and working to make the lines shorter at local feeding agencies."

The event will take place 10 a.m. Thursday at 8901 Highway 17 Bypass Surfside, SC.

Food Lion President Beth Newlands Campbell will also be in attendance to help with the event.

