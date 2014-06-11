Primary election results for Horry County council

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF)- After some confusion amongst voters, the results are in and two of the seats are still in question. However, one county council candidate could be running in the next election unopposed.

By the end of Tuesday night, Johnny Vaught won the primary election for District 8. Vaught says it was his campaign style that won people over.

He explains he went to over 2,000 doors and took pride in talking to people face to face.

Along with many others Vaught waited at the Government and Justice Center for the results.

Vaught says he was surprised none of his campaign opponents were there but says they had a very cordial relationship throughout the campaign.

When he decided to run for the seat, Vaught says he did not know there was a chance he could go unopposed but says that did not affect his mentality towards his campaign.

He says there is one other person trying to get on the ballot as an independent in the general election but he remains confident he will be sitting in that seat.

"Nothings going to stand between me and that seat now. This was the tough one. We're going to be there." Said Vaught.

Vaught is happy that he is one step closer to being the voice of his district on the council.

District 8 was not the only district with the possibility the winner of the primary could go unopposed. District 5 was also in the same situation. However since neither Tyler Servant of Clif Smith had 50 percent of the votes or more they will be in a run off.

There is a possibility the District 2 County Council seat will come into question later this week. Horry County Spokeswoman, Lisa Bourcier, explains since the race between Brent Schulz and Bill Howard was so close they may conduct a recount on Thursday after the election certification.

