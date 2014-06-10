Sewer line breaks near beach; crews contain spill - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Sewer line breaks near beach; crews contain spill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An older sewer line broke near the beach Tuesday.

The spill happened at 17th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive, City Spokesman Mark Kruea confirmed.

Workers were able to contain the spill.

The beach is fine, Kruea confirmed.

The spill was discovered late Tuesday afternoon.

