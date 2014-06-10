Firefighter injured in Aynor fire

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - A firefighter was injured while battling a fire Tuesday night in Aynor.

Fire crews battled a house fire at 1390 Highway 319 in Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The firefighter injured his leg and was treated at a Grand Strand medical center, HCFR Chief Brian VanAernam confirmed. He has since been released.

Unattended cooking has been deemed the cause of the fire, according to VanAernam.

Five people were displaced from the home.

"Working House Fire in Aynor on Hwy 319. 5 occupants accounted for," HCFR tweeted at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday.

The road was closed Tuesday night, while crews worked to put out the fire. Highway 319 has since reopened.

