Boys and Girls Club unveils new look to teens

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A fresh coat of paint and new furniture only touch the surface of all the work that has gone in to "The Club", a teen center created by the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand in 1998.

More than 50 volunteers put in over 160 hours of work to give the old run down building a facelift. Executive director Dione Buonto is incredibly thankful of the community's help.

"That has more value sometimes than money," said Buonto. "It shows the kids that they care and that they are supportive of them."

The teens had made note of the buildings conditions in the year and had a vote on what they wanted the space to look like. Without much hesitation they decided they wanted a café style atmosphere that was more inviting to neighborhood girls.

When the kids showed up early Tuesday morning, "The Club" looked much different than they remembered.

"It was dark and we took what we could get through wonderful donors, but it was all piece meal things together," explained Buonto. "Now, to get something that actually is color coordinated, it looks and feels like their living room. I think they were absolutely amazed to walk in here and see that."

"The Club" still has a couple small things to do on the renovation, but they are expecting to be completely finished next week.

Buonto and the teens will host a community cookout from 1:00PM to 3:00PM on June 19th to show off their new facilities and hopefully attract more teens from the community to come by.

You can find "The Club" at 1404 Carver St. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

