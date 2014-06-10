Hemingway teen charged with attempted murder

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Hemingway teen has been charged in connection with an attempted murder.

Marquis Latrell Washington, 19, has been charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, malicious injury to personal property, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, June 9, Georgetown County Sheriff's Deputies responded to gun shots at the Bahai Institute in the Pleasant Hill community.

Two male victims claimed during a basketball game, Washington became verbally abusive and was trying to start a fight, according to officials.

Washington left the scene and then returned a short time later with a handgun, fired several

shots into the air, and shot all four tires on the victims' vehicle.

Washington then attempted to run over one victim on the basketball court and fled the scene.

A short time later, Washington returned to the scene and fled when he saw officials.

Sheriff's Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop, then a car chase began.

The chase continued on County Line Road and ended on Moore Drive when the vehicle left the road and collided with a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle fled into the woods, officials said.

On the following day, Tuesday, June 10, Washington surrendered to law enforcement and is currently being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

