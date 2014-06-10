Primary 2014 results are in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The polls are closed, and election results are beginning to come in from around the area.

Sen. Tim Scott wins the GOP primary. Early returns Tuesday showed the 48-year-old Scott with more than 90 percent of the vote over challenger Randall Young.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn has easily won the Democratic primary in the state's black-majority 6th Congressional District.

State Rep. Tracy Edge has been defeated in his bid for a 10th term in the South Carolina House.



A runoff will be held between Joe Johnson and Stevie Grice to decide the winner of the Democratic Primary for Dillon County Council District 7.

Harold Moody has been declared the winner of the Dillon County Council District 5 Democratic primary.

Corrie Hicks Plato has been declared the winner of the Marlboro County Council District 4 primary. She had 56 percent of the votes.

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has won the Republican primary against political newcomer Brian Adams.

State Sen. Brad Hutto has won South Carolina's Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

Joyce Dickerson has won South Carolina's Democratic primary to face U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Sheila Gallagher has advanced to a runoff in the Democratic primary for South Carolina's superintendent of education.

Kathy Ward has been named Horry County Probate Judge in Tuesday's primary.

Johnny Morant has been declared the winner of Georgetown County Council District 7 Primary with 74 percent of votes.

A run-off election between Tim Griggs and David Coker will take place in two weeks for the Darlington County Council District 8 seat.

Molly Spearman and Sally Atwater will have a runoff to determine who will be the GOP candidate for State Superintendent of Education.

The unofficial results are in for the Marion County Council District 5 primary. Milton Troy wins with 62 percent of votes.

David Edwards, unofficially has won the Marion County Auditor primary.



