3 firefighters receive treatment for heat exhaustion

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion after fires broke out in Marlboro County.

One firefighter has been transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment; while a triage has been called to the others, Roy Allison with Marlboro County Emergency Management confirmed.

Three fires continue to burn as fire crews work to put them out.

A structure fire is blazing on Odom Lane in Bennettsville. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Fire crews are battling a field fire on Caraway Lane and working to protect structures and prevent it from spreading.

Additional assistance from all city and rural fire departments in Scotland and Dillon counties have been called to aid Marlboro County fire crews.

Fire crews fought several fires Tuesday, Allison confirmed.

