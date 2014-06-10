Officials complete search operation in Horry after suspect jumps out of vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The earlier police activity in the area of Hwy 31 and Water Tower Rd has been completed as of 8:34 Tuesday.

Highway Patrol began a search operation for a suspect that jumped out of a vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The search was conducted in the area of Water Tower Road and Highway 22 Overpass.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety issued the information at around 5:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Horry County Police Department assisted Highway Patrol in the search, Lt. Kegler confirmed.

