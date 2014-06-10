State leaders favor Horry using more A-Tax revenue for May 2015 law enforcement

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first of two conditions have been passed by state leaders that would provide funding for additional law enforcement for May 2015 in Horry County. The funding would come from the accommodations tax - as part of the budget.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce asked local and state officials to amend the budget, to use the accommodations tax money and other tourism promotion funds, to hire more law enforcement for May 2015.

"Now, it's up to the governor to either approve or veto it," said Brad Dickerson with the chamber.

There has been no word on Gov. Nikki Haley's decision.

The move followed the violence - including a shooting that killed three people - over Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach.

