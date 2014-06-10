New business owner workshop comes to Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Library System and SCORE are offering a free workshop that offers tips to aspiring business owners.

"Are You Ready to Start Your Own Business?" teams SCORE experts with participants to answer questions about their fledgling businesses. The workshop is free and will be held on Friday, June 27, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Georgetown Library Auditorium.

The workshop covers planning issues that a new business should address such as communicating your business idea, identifying your ideal customers, developing your market strategy and financial planning.

SCORE is a national, all volunteer organization that mentors small businesses to start, grow and manage their business.

For more information, contact Heather Pelham at hpelham@gtcounty.org. To register, call the library at (843) 545-3300.

