Websites dish out secret menus, five-star deals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're looking for a deal, look no further, you can find summer steals, on your computer or on your smartphone.

A website is called dealnews.com, points out some of the best deals and even directs you straight to them. With just a few clicks of a mouse, you can find more than 200 deals a day.

The website breaks down the deals from clothing to electronics, and while you're there you can grab coupons too. Dealnews.com took a look at some of the best and worst deals for June. To see the full list: http://dealnews.com/features/what-to-buy-in-june/



Summer getaways

One focus on the list is affordable summer getaways. Deal news says this month is the time to steal last minute cheap Caribbean vacations. AAA says the Caribbean tends to be lower cost in the summer because of the heat; when it's hot here, it's really hot there.

If you're looking to go to Disney, the website says wait until August. AAA Carolinas says the end of August is when Disney offers special packages with free dining, but it may be hard to grab a last minute getaway. If you plan in advance, AAA says you'll save your Disney dollars in May.

"When you think about deals, it's where are people less likely to go often times people are heading to the mountains, they're heading to Alaska, they're heading to Europe often times or heading to Disney so the Caribbean, islands and Mexico, they're usually better priced during that time," says Tracie Lawrence, branch manager for AAA Carolinas.

She says cruises are another good summer deal, because you can take the ship right out of Charleston and avoid paying for airfare.

If you're looking for deals on the go, there's even a free app that will send you the day's best deals.



Secret menu items

Another website giving you the inside scoop is Hackthemenu.com.

If you've ever walked into a restaurant and wanted something not on the menu, you're in luck because the website is showing you "secret menu items."

If you frequent McDonalds, Chick-fil-A or Chipotle, those are some of the restaurants featured on #HackTheMenu, a site serving you items you won't find on the menu of more than a dozen fast food chains.

#HackTheMenu even has a spot featuring "healthy secret menu items," so the next time you drive through for a quick fix, you can save yourself some calories. Want to save money too? Look for deals and coupons on the same site.

The website also shows you items that may no longer exist on a menu, but can still be made, like the pizza sub at Subway.

WMBF News Reporter Jenna DeAngelis stopped in Subway and workers told her people order secret items all the time.

If you head to McDonalds and order a "McCrepe," and they don't know how to make it, the website breaks down the recipe, hotcake's smothered with a yogurt parfait. So when you show up to a chain, you can let them in on the secret, which might be the case if you try ordering one of more than 40 featured secret drinks from Starbucks.

The baristas at Starbucks in Target told me they've made at least half those drinks, they even made Jenna a Snickerdoodle Frappucino.

If you want to try to "Hack the Menu," visit this website: http://hackthemenu.com

For more travel information, http://locator.carolinas.aaa.com/

