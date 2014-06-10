Myrtle Beach city leaders vote to protect LGBT community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders approved amendments to protect the LGBT community from discrimination at a meeting Tuesday.

City council members added "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" to the existing Human Rights Ordinance to protect LGBT people from discrimination in "housing, employment, City services and programs, law enforcement, education and public accommodations."

The move becomes the most comprehensive pro-LGBT ordinance in the state of South Carolina.

A similar amendment was made in Columbia 25 years ago.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.