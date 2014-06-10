FMU professor to display crafts of nature at art exhibit

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Dr. Greg Pryor will display his artistry at Francis Marion University's Hyman Fine Arts Center in the lobby gallery on August 15.

Dr. Pryor is an associate professor of Biology at Francis Marion University. The show will feature Pryor's work in various mediums.

The one-man-show will display his talents as a painter, with art that features scenes of nature and a flintknapper (someone who makes arrowheads and other tools from stone and glass).

"There is great wisdom in the native American proverb, ‘A man must make his own arrows.'

Beyond the metaphorical, making arrows in the modern world connects us to the primitive world of our ancestors," says Pryor. Pryor also uses the arrows that he makes. He has created instruments from reedy plants, artwork made from gourds, and a variety of tools and other crafts from nature.

Dr. Pryor creates his artwork using ancient techniques learned through study. He also uses manmade materials like beer and wine bottles using millennia-old flint striking techniques. Dr. Walter Sallenger, the gallery's curator, says that "Dr. Pryor's primitive crafts give us insight into the interaction of early humans with the natural world in carving useful materials out of nature before the introduction of metal. His crafts also give us an opportunity to consider how art crept into craft, as useful objects came to be decorated, placing the indelible stamp of the artisan on everyday objects."

Hours of operation for the Hyman Gallery are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer. Admission is free.

