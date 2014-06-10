4 sentenced in Dillon-based drug ring

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - Four suspects have been sentenced in a Dillon-based prescription drug ring, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles.

Tracey Lee Rowell, 41, of Latta, Bobby Lee Scott, 29, of Dillon, Denise Locklear, 35, of Latta, and Lakisha Marie Clark, 28, of Dillon, were sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

The four individuals were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

A judge sentenced Rowell, the ringleader, to 20 years in prison; Scott to 70 months in prison; Locklear to 37 months imprisonment; and Clark to two years imprisonment.

Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing established that Rowell was the leader of a prescription forgery ring, according to a press release issued by Nettles.

The drug of choice was Roxicodone, a brand name for oxycodone, which is a highly addictive painkiller.

Rowell provided forged prescriptions to co-conspirators, who then had the prescriptions filled in pharmacies in South and North Carolina.

They would then provide the pills to Rowell, who used some and sold the rest. Rowell also shared some of the pills with others in the conspiracy for their personal use.

The typical prescription was for 120 pills; the total conspiracy involved almost 42,000.

Each tablet had a street value of $20 to $25.

The case was investigated by the newly formed Tactical Diversion Squad of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.