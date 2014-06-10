Crash causes power outage along busy streets in Florence

Power outage map shows the areas affected as of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday | Source: Duke Energy

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Crews are working to restore power along Palmetto Street and North Irby after a single vehicle accident.

The crash happened Tuesday on North Irby Street, Andrew Golden with Florence County Emergency Management confirmed.

The driver crashed into a utility pole, sideswiped another and hit a guide wire in Florence, Major Raines confirmed. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

Crews from Duke Energy arrived on scene to repair the outage at 1:13 p.m. Power is expected to return at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the power company's website.

