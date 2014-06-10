Safe Sitter class offered by CMC

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – On June 17 and July 22, Conway Medical Center will hold a Safe Sitter class from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to teach boys and girls between the ages of 11 to 13 how to handle emergencies when caring for young children.

The June 17 class will be held in the auditorium of the CMC Administration Building and the July 22 class will be held at the CMC Wellness and Fitness Center.

The kids will learn basic life saving techniques, safety precautions to prevent accidents, how and when to summon for help, and tips on basic child care.

The class is $50 a person and includes the Safe Sitter manual, a backpack with supplies and a t-shirt.

CMC Administration Auditorium is located directly beside the hospital at 300 Singleton Ridge Road.

CMC Wellness & Fitness Center is located at 2369 Cypress Circle, directly behind CMC.

For more information or to register call (843) 234-5019.

