McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/ Coastal offer tips to prevent childhood drowning

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/ Coastal reminds families to take caution when children are enjoying their summer in or around water.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of childhood deaths. Home swimming pools are the most common place for a child younger than age five to drown. Almost 400 children age 14 and younger drown each year in pools and spas. Most children were being supervised by an adult before they drowned.

The month of June is Water Safety Month. McLeod Pee Dee and Coastal offer tips to help you become adequate "Water Watchers," year round.

Always Supervise

• Always watch children when they are in or near water - never leave children alone.

• Inexperienced swimmers should be within an adult's reach when they are in the water.

• Have designated "water watchers" - responsible adults who are only focused on supervising children.

• If a child is missing, check the water first. Have a phone close by in case there is an emergency.

For more information on this matter, contact McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal at (843) 777-5021 to speak to an Injury Prevention Specialist. You can also visit www.McLeodSafeKids.org or find the group on Facebook under McLeod Safe Kids.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved