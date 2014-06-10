Leaders meet to discuss answers to curb violence in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two and a half weeks have passed since three people were shot and killed along Ocean Boulevard, and now new plans could be underway to help put a stop to Memorial Day Weekend violence in Myrtle Beach. City and Horry County leaders and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber have had discussions on how to handle the violence in the area, but a meeting Wednesday will be an approach to solve the problem from a different perspective: the hotels and businesses.

The Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Board of Directors will have a discussion on, "How to curb the inappropriate behavior on Ocean Boulevard." Most of the talks so far have dealt with more law enforcement, but Executive Director Dave Sebok tells WMBF News this will focus on how land and business owners can be part of the solution. The corporation's goal has always been to invest and improve some of the main parts of Myrtle Beach, and it covers a big chunk of the area where violence took place during the holiday weekend: from 16th Avenue North down through to 6th Avenue South.

Those involved with businesses near Ocean Boulevard say they're willing to do whatever it takes to help.

"Definitely," said Christopher Frisbee who works in a beachwear store near 9th Street Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. "That's the only way we're going to save this. So I mean, the town is falling apart around us and the only way we can save it is for everybody to come together, and work together to get it done."

The discussion won't only cover violence, but really any issue that's viewed as inappropriate for the downtown Ocean Boulevard area. The Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Board of Directors meeting starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday at city hall. Any recommendations presented will have to go to Myrtle Beach City council for ultimate approval.

