Larceny suspect wanted by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Larceny suspect wanted by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Detectives of the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's assistance in identifying the person in the attached photos.

This person is suspected of committing larceny of various items that occurred at the Minute Man Food Mart located on 106 Southport-Supply Road in Supply, North Carolina. The incident occurred this morning at approximately 11 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Detective Jason Fennell at 910-880-4895.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly