Conflicting reports of Stone Brewing's search

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A release from The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation stated that they were notified on Monday that the Grand Strand was not selected by Stone Brewing Company for their East Coast expansion. However, Stone Brewing said that's not the case and that the search continues.

The release from MBREDC said that even though the Grand Strand did not win the project, they couldn't be more proud of the effort that was put forth by the community.

"We do not know why they didn't choose us. We just know they had a site selector that helped them go through some of the finalists," explained Morgan Dendy with the MBREDC.

Dendy said they were notified by the project manager with the SC Department of Commerce.

However, when WMBF News contacted Stone Brewing to see why Myrtle Beach was eliminated, and to ask for a list of other SC cities still in the running, the company had a conflicting response.

"The reports are incorrect, we have not sent out communication eliminating Myrtle Beach or any other South Carolina cities from our search," wrote Sabrina LoPiccolo, a Public Relations Specialist with Stone Brewing Co.

WMBF News reporter Stephanie Robusto contacted the Dept. of Commerce for additional information, but still hasn't heard back from the Public Relations Dept.

While officials sort out the details, the MBREDC isn't slowing down efforts to recruit other craft breweries to the beach.

"We see it as an industry that would be a perfect fit for the area. We're talking to several [breweries] currently that seem interested," said Dendy.

The MBREDC plans to keep the Facebook page 'Stone Brewed on the Beach' to keep the community updated on progress with other craft breweries, although the name may change in the near future.

