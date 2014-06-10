3 sent to hospital after Hwy 366 accident

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene of an accident Tuesday morning on Highway 366 near Red Bluff Road in the Mt. Vernon community in Conway, SC.

Chief Justin Gibbins said that one helicopter and three ambulances arrived at the scene.

Three people were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.