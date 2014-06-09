North Myrtle Beach tabs Hardin as new coach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board approved the hiring of Blair Hardin as the new head coach of North Myrtle Beach football on Monday night, according to school athletic director Joe Quigley. Hardin replaces Perry Woolbright, who left the school to go to Batesburg-Leesville last month.





Hardin comes to North Myrtle Beach from Freedom High in Morganton, North Carolina. Prior to that, Hardin coached at Porter Ridge High School in North Carolina, where he took the program to the 4A State Title Game two times. He has a record of 62-19 all-time as a high school head coach.





North Myrtle Beach is coming off of a nine win season last year. The Chiefs also made it to the second round of the SCHSL 3A Playoffs after a first round defeat of Orangeburg-Wilkinson.





