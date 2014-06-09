First reading of tax increase passes at Surfside Beach meeting

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach met Monday night to discuss a tax increase. The first reading of a 6.22 mill passed.

If passed, residents of Surfside Beach will be taxed an extra $50 on a $200,000 home.

"Fuel is going up … You want to keep the same service, but not raise money. We got to start rebuilding the reserves," Fire Chief Dan Cimini commented.

The second reading will be discussed in two weeks.

In the meantime, council members can make amendments to the budget.

