Flames blaze on Hiland Avenue in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews battled a blaze on Hiland Avenue in Conway. Responders from Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Rescue worked to put out the flames.

"Structure fire in Conway on Hiland Avenue," Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted at 8:29 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.

This is the second fire on Hiland Avenue in three days. Fire crews responded to a fatal house fire at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

