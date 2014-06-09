Convicted murderer sentenced to 30 years in Myrtle Beach shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One of three men responsible for the shooting death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been convicted.

Shelton Lathal Butler, 23, was convicted of murder by an Horry County jury on Thursday, June 5, according to the Horry County 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Butler was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a judge.

His charges arose from the shooting of a Myrtle Beach man, 20-year-old Jose "Rico" Gutierrez, in an apparent robbery on Ronald McNair Boulevard on June 8, 2012.

Butler, along with Donovan Curtis Johnson and Charles Hakeem Johnson were linked to the crime by witness accounts, along with evidence at the scene.

Butler is still facing charges of witness intimidation and obstruction of justice arising from the murder case.

The two co-defendants, Donovan Curtis Johnson and Charles Hakeem Johnson, will be tried in the coming weeks.



