SC Fire Chaplains focus on crisis management

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – While the majority of firefighters attending the annual South Carolina Fire Rescue Convention were hitting the links, a group of Fire Chaplains was getting right down to business.

The group of fire chaplains from all across the state met in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. There they took part in a day-long group crisis management workshop. Topics of discussion included responding to traumatic events, helping both civilians and emergency service workers cope with post-traumatic stress, and sticking together as a team.

"We all lean on each other," said Surfside Beach Fire Chaplain Carmen Carella. "We are a team and it doesn't matter what department you're in, you are a team and you are a family."

One of the main topics was how to deal with stress in a healthy way from the traumatic things they see day to day. Also, they focused on how to help other first responders.

"If we‘re ineffective we can't help anybody, and when that first responder shows up at your house, whether it's police, fire, or EMS, you're going to have to have somebody there that's competent," said Carella.

Firefighters attending the conference will be able to attend many other important training sessions and classes throughout the week.

