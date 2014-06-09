T'storm watch issued for Darlington, Scotland and Marlboro counties

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for areas west of I-95 until 11 p.m.

This includes Darlington, Scotland and Marlboro Counties.

Storms developing in western SC may intensify and move into the Pee Dee through the evening.

Some of these storms may produce strong winds and hail Remember, a WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe storms.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

