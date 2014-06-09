Chick-fil-A to host summer tiki party

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chick-fil-A is bringing Hawaii to its Myrtle Beach restaurant as they host a tiki party at 1301 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach on June 20 from 2 to 5 p.m.

"We are looking forward to catering to our tourist and locals for a unique experience that will prompt them to visit us on the next visit back to Myrtle Beach," said Ashleigh Mitchell, Restaurant Marketing Director.

The party will feature Chief Palota and hula dancers. They will give a Hawaiian hula show in increments from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Kids are welcome to attend. There will be face painting, t-shirt tie dying, corn hole games, hula hoops, a bounce house and a balloon artist on stilts.

The party will include drawings for prizes like two Nascar tickets and five drawings for Chick-fil-A gifts including Chick-fil-A for a year.

This event is free. For more information on the Chick-fil-A tiki party, visit www.Facebook.com/CFAMyrtleBeach.

