Surfside Beach woman designs toilet paper wedding dress

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Surfside Beach woman is designing a wedding dress made of toilet paper to compete in a national contest.

Mimoza Haska is one of ten contestants competing in the 2014 Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest.

The contest is put on by Cheap Chic Weddings and sponsored by Charmin.

Her dress is made of five pieces: Charmin toilet paper, super glue, tape, and a needle and thread.

Haska says she starting working with toilet paper on her own because she wanted to, not for the contest. She then came upon the contest while surfing online.



"Working with toilet paper is very hard. You have to use the right amount of stretchiness. It's just a hard material to work with, because it rips very easily. But at the same time it's a lot of fun, because everything is hard. That makes it a lot more fun," she shared. She said she sees this as an art form and it's a stress relief for her.

She won last year's competition and is hoping for another first-place win.

She and her nine competitors are set to showcase their dresses at a grand finale fashion show at The Sanctuary Hotel Rooftop in New York City on June 12.

The first place winner is promised a grand prize of $10,000.



