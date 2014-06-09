Greenville Health System uses new wireless-powered diabetes management solution on employees

GREENVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Greenville Health System pilots the Telcare Blood Glucose Management System.

It has a privacy-protected cloud-based care management server with automated messaging and reporting. The device establishes a connection that sends blood sugar data between patient and doctor with immediate messaging back to the patient. "The Telcare system creates a year-round culture of care by digitizing a consistent support mechanism that's so crucial for diabetics to control their blood sugar levels," said Dr. Angelo Sinopoli, Greenville Health System's chief medical officer.

Greenville Health System is using the innovation as part of an employee wellness initiative. Employees are selected to use the meters on a pilot basis. Later this year, the health system plans to make the Telcare meter available to more employees. "Employee wellness is important to our company, and cellular-enabled glucose meters allow a new level of care and control for our diabetic employees," said Dr. Sinopoli.

The Telcare solution is an example of mHealth technology, which includes machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions specifically designed for the healthcare industry. "mHealth devices, such as the Telcare system, truly benefit from the speed and reliability of our network," said Jerry Fountain, Carolinas/Tennessee Region President for Verizon Wireless.

