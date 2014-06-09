Coroner releases name of victim in fatal Hartsville crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A single car crash claimed the life of a Hartsville woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Indian Branch Road in Hartsville.

Kathleen Ann Nance was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Coroner JT Hardee.

Ms. Nance, a man and a small child were involved in the accident. She was a passenger in the vehicle. The man and child were transported to nearby medical centers for treatment.

The accident occurred at around 1 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.



The vehicle ran off the road and struck the tree, Sheriff Wayne Byrd confirmed.

This incident is under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.



