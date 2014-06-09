Overturned tractor-trailer causes partial road closure in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Postal Way has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned near the post office Monday morning.

The accident happened at 10:37 on Postal Way near Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to the Highway Patrol website.



Horry County had a fire unit on the scene, Chief Brian VanAernam confirmed. No injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

A small diesel fuel leak was reported, which caused a partial road closure through the lunch hour.

