Horry Co Special Olympics attending 2014 USA Special Olympics in NJ

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Special Olympics will send 20 athletes to represent South Carolina at the 2014 USA Games in New Jersey on Saturday.

The athletes are comprised of the Horry County Police Department Unified Basketball Team, Bowling Team, Track and Field Team and Golf Team.

Those heading to New Jersey will leave from the ML Brown Building parking lot in Conway to take a charter bus to Columbia Airport and join the rest of Team South Carolina.

All of the athletes, unified partners, and coaches have been raising money and training hard for the last year to attend this event.

For more information on the 2014 USA Special Olympics visit www.2014specialolympics.org

