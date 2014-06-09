2 Horry County students compete in national video contest

HORRY COUNTY, SC - Two St. Andrew Catholic School third-graders have been named finalists in a national Band-Aid Brand video contest.

Rylianna Hancheck and John Michael Shavitz are one of only 12 video finalists handpicked by judges from the videos submitted nationwide.

Their video named "Stuck on Me PopStars" features the duo. Johnny strums his guitar, while Rylianna sings her tune - until Johnny tries his chance to shine in the spotlight by covering her mouth with a Band-Aid. The video is cute, creative and a product of Horry County's very own.

Rylianna and John Michael have been friends since kindergarten, so when one of them comes up with a plan, the other is usually glad to play along. They decided to enter the Band-Aid Brand Video Contest because it looked like fun and having a chance to win the $10,000 Walmart Gift Card looked more than worth the effort.

Voting is now open to the public at www.Band-Aid.com/StuckonMe. Each individual can vote once per day through the deadline on June 17.

Rylianna and John Michael ask for your daily support with votes.

"It would be nice to have the community's support and then Horry County can be a winner, too!" says Rylianna.

