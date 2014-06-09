Brunswick woman arrested for attempting assault with deadly weapon

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office 911 Center received a call at 11:52 Sunday night of a woman attempting assault with a deadly weapon.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office arrested Elizabeth Michelle Grig, 24, of Ocean Isle Beach early Monday morning with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury as well as kidnapping.

The victim, 37-year-old Stacey Means also of Ocean Isle Beach, was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she remains. The injury to her neck required surgery.

Investigators determined the incident occurred as the result of an altercation between the two women. After Grig injured Means with a knife, she forced her into a space under the home and called 911.

Grig is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.