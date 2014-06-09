HTC recycling program helps Horry and Georgetown schools

HORRY AND GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The 2014 HTC Recycling campaign results had 72 schools in Horry and Georgetown Counties recycling over 32,750 directories and 400 old cell phones allowing HTC to donate $500 to the Horry County Schools fund for homeless students.

In return, HTC awarded technology prizes to the schools that recycled the most directories and the schools that recycled the most directories based on the number of students in those schools.

Technology prizes include desktop computers, laptops, SMART Boards and iPads. For each directory and cell phone recycled, they received coupons from restaurants to area attractions

Technology prizes will be awarded to the following school winners for 2014.

These schools recycled the largest number of directories:

1st Place ($2,500 value) Daisy Elementary School (10,080 directories recycled)

2nd Place ($1,000 value) St. Michael Catholic School (6,090 directories recycled)

3rd Place ($500 value) South Conway Elementary School (1,128 directories recycled)

These schools recycled the most directories based on the number of students in the school:

1st Place ($2,500 value) Holy Trinity Catholic School (3,593 directories recycled with 62 students)

2nd Place ($1,000 value) NMB Christian School (2,048 directories recycled with 130 students)

3rd Place ($500 value) Conway Elementary School (1,751 directories recycled with 610 students)

"Daisy Elementary truly is a special place! We work together as a team and family in everything we do for our students. Enough cannot be said about the support from the parents, community and our neighboring school, Loris High School for their support and coming together for any task for our students. This has been proven through the efforts to collect the phone directories and the cell phones for the recycling competition," said Tammy Housand-Lilly, Teacher and Recycling Coordinator at Daisy Elementary.

"We are thrilled to have won the HTC phone book recycling contest for the most phone books recycled by a school with a small enrollment," said Sheila Durante, Principal for Holy Trinity Catholic School. "Winning this contest will enable us to purchase new computers for our new library. The entire Holy Trinity Catholic School Community is very grateful to HTC for providing this opportunity for us. Our school does a lot of recycling and, we are always ready to do more to care for our environment. Again, thanks to HTC!"

Over the last 16 years, HTC has contributed more than $143,661 needed by participating and winning schools to purchase new technology and more than 918,142 directories have been recycled instead of going into the landfill.

For more information, contact Nicole Hyman, Senior Marketing Coordinator at (843)-369-8498 or nicole.hyman@htcinc.net

