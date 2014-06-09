GSCO: public assistance requested in search for armed robbery suspect

PAWLEY'S ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store in Pawley's Island, according to a news release.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the armed robbery call at the Dollar General located at 10400 Ocean Highway. The clerk said a black male came into the store and demanded money from the register.

The suspect allegedly ordered the victim to the floor with what appeared to be a handgun. One employee escaped through the front door and the suspect followed, then fled south on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male of average height and weight. He was wearing a long sleeve gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, white tennis shoes and had a mask covering his face.

The GCSO asked for public assistance locating the suspect. Person's with information are asked to contact them at 843-546-5101.

