Olympian Amber Campbell inspires local athletes

Things were heating up on the track at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium over the weekend. Nearly 1,000 track and field athletes, ages 7-17, competed in the "Coach O Carolina Club Challenge".

In total, over 30 club teams traveled to Myrtle Beach, from as far as Florida and Colorado, and all were vying for the coveted CCC team trophy. But for Olympian, and former Coastal Carolina University track and field athlete,Amber Campbell, it was an opportunity to fine tune some things for the 2016 Olympic games, as well as inspire the next generation of athletes.

"I just think it's really a welcome obligation to let other athletes and other kids know that preparation is the key," said Campbell. "So working hard, making sure the daily things are getting done so you can achieve whatever dreams you're trying to do."