Former SC Senator Dick Elliott passes away after extended illness

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Former South Carolina Senator Dick Elliott passed away after an extended illness Saturday night at McLeod Hospital in Florence, South Carolina.

Elliott served in the South Carolina House of Representatives and Senate for 30 years before retiring in 2012.

He represented parts of Horry County and the Pee Dee and served on North Myrtle Beach City Council and Horry County Council.

Elliott will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of his community and state.

He was 78 years old.

Visitation will be held at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach on June 11, 2014 from 5 to 7 p.m. A service will be held at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach June 12, 2014 at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

A graveside service will be held at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens following the service on Thursday, June 12, 2014.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church at Post Office Box 277, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 or McLeod Foundation for the benefit of Loris/Seacoast, Post Office Box 100551, 800 East Cheves Street, Suite 150, Florence, SC 29502, or the charity of one's choice.

To learn more about the life of Senator Dick Elliott, please visit senatordickelliott.com/memorialvideo

