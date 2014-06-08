Local mission provides vacations for families of sick kids

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Jason's House is not an actual house. Its structure lies in Christian sympathy for families whose lives are stressed as they care for a child with life-threatening cancer. It is a mission of Surfside United Methodist Church in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

The mission was named after a 6-year-old boy named Jason. He and his family went through the ordeal of doctors, hospitals, chemo and cancer fighting procedures. When the battle was lost, Jason's parents, Jim and Linda Lewis, and their daughter settled in Myrtle Beach.

Jason's House provides free beach vacations for 60 cancer children and their families selected from 13 hospitals in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia every year. As one parent wrote, "It means so much for a family to be able to finally get a vacation after spending so much time with illness and worry."

Jason's House Committee members and volunteers ask for support of business owners who provide free of charge, the needed rooms, means and entertainment.

Volunteers keep alive the dynamics that was started in 1984 and show no signs of letting up. Committee members develop a fresh energy from those who find it an outlet for dedication to kids and their families.

For more information, visit surfsideumc.org and click on Jason's House or call Surfside United Methodist Church at (843) 238-2734

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.