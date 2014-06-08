Man killed in Dillon County vehicle collision

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A vehicle collided with a pedestrian in Dillon County just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Donna Roberts, 34, was driving south on Old Latta Highway, also known as SC 25, in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am that hit a pedestrian in the roadway who was wearing dark colored clothing.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley has identified the pedestrian as Clayton Driggers of Dillon.

Driggers was 63 years old.



Sergeant Bob Beres says that Roberts was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The collision is still under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.

