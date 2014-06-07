Cause of fatal house fire deemed unintentional

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A house fire that claimed the life of one man has been related to abandoned smoking materials. The cause of the fire was deemed unintentional.

The Conway Fire Department said the call first came in around 4:30 p.m. with reports of someone trapped inside the home on Hiland Ave in Conway.

"Upon getting to the scene, we determined that one person was inside," said Battalion Chief Jeremy Carter with the Conway Police Department.

Stuck inside his bedroom where most of the fire seemed to be concentrated in, was a man the coroner identified as 77-year-old John Henry Smith.

Smith lost his life in the fire, the coroner believes from injuries sustained during the house fire. However, an autopsy will be performed on Monday morning to determine his exact cause of death.



Another person had minor injuries, officials believe that person sustained cuts and scrapes from escaping the burning building.

The Red Cross is helping the family, giving them a place to stay along with money for groceries and supplies for the next few days.

The Conway Fire Department was assisted by the Conway Police Department and the Horry County Fire Department.

The fire was put out before 6 p.m. Saturday.

