Moped driver dies in Williamsburg County accident

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a crash involving a moped and a 1999 Nissan Sentra resulted in a fatality 1:10 p.m. Saturday in Williamsburg County.

David McCrey, 38, was driving south in the Nissan on US 52 when a moped driver made a lane change right in front of his car.

Authorities say that the Nissan collided with the moped. The driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet and died shortly after the accident.

McCrey was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.