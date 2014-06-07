Man wanted on four counts of forgery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On May 18, 2014 Mark Alan Weston, 29, entered four businesses on Ocean Boulevard, purchased items and paid for them all with counterfeit $20 bills, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

If anyone can identify Weston, please contact Detective Paul Morrell at the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382 or any on duty detective.

