Crews end search for swimmer in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A search has been called off for a swimmer in distress, with no trace that anyone was actually missing.

The call came in Saturday afternoon, when Pawleys Island Police said two people inside of a home on Myrtle Avenue believe they saw a man go under a wave in the ocean and never resurfaced.

The witnesses were interviewed by police, and a serious search effort was launched with rescue crews from Midway Fire Rescue, Pawleys Island Police and the US Coast Guard.

"We take situations like this very seriously, and expend all our resources possible," said Chief Michael Fanning with the Pawleys Island Police.

With jet skis searching the surf, rescue swimmers in the water, and Coast Guard crews on water and air craft, the search was called off after two hours.

Emergency Responders explained there was no trace that anyone was actually missing.

Officers went door to door at local beach rentals to make sure everyone was accounted for, they searched the sand for any abandoned belongings and have not had anyone report a missing person.

Chief Fanning urges the public to always let someone know if you will be swimming alone and to take caution when there are rough waves.



