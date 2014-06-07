GCSO searching for assault suspect

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff's Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect(s) wanted for assaulting a victim in the Pee Dee Community of Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Sheriff's Deputies responded to 965 Cohen Drive to the report of an assault on a male victim at 3 a.m. on June 7, 2014.

Once on scene, sheriff's deputies located the victim who had blood on his head and shirt. The victim was transported to Grand Strand Hospital.

Anyone that has any information on the suspect(s) or the assault is urged to contact the

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip by dialing 274637 from any text enabled cell phone. Text the word "GCSOTIP" followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress.

