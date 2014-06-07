Tasting Trolley Tour makes rounds in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you're a foodie novice or someone with a deep love for gourmet food, the Coastal Uncorked festival is all about putting exquisite cuisines at your fingertips all in one place.

Trolleys are making a come back for Coastal Uncorked. This blast from the past is giving locals and visitors a chance at tasting cuisine in a unique way.

Eight stops offered the best of the best for trolley riders, as they hopped on and off for food, drinks and entertainment.

15 wineries from the east coast put their best taste forward by offering nearly seven dozen wines to choose from.

With a lot of buzz around the event, there was proof of that in the ticket sales with nearly 1,500 tickets sold by Friday.

"We're real happy. Obviously we haven't been in the market for two years now so we're greatly excited that we're almost sold out," said Stephen Greene, President and CEO of Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association.

The event goes beyond the food and wine.

Greene says, "Two things that this event does is to promote awareness for culinary arts here along the grand strand's culinary scene and obviously is goes to help build the new 15 million dollar culinary school that we are trying to get built."

The main goal of restaurant week is to get locals to break out of their habits, which Executive Chef of Croissants Bistro says seems to be working.

"I think it's great for the grand strand to show case a lot of different restaurants, a lot of different varieties of food and a lot of different people enjoy this week. They enjoying going to different places to try different things at a different price point," said Brad Daniels, Executive Chef at Croissants Bistro.

Restaurant week is all about new experiences, trying new foods and new restaurants you never knew existed.

